Pizza delivery driver robbed in east Toledo

TOLEDO, OH

Toledo police are investigating a robbery involving a Marco's Pizza delivery driver. 

Police said the incident occurred Tuesday evening in east Toledo on Jay Street a little before 9 p.m.

The Marcos driver said a man armed with a gun approached him and demanded everything he had.

That armed robber got away with the delivery drivers money and car keys.

A description of the man was not provided.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

