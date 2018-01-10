Pizza delivery driver robbed in east Toledo

Toledo police are investigating a robbery involving a Marco's Pizza delivery driver.

Police said the incident occurred Tuesday evening in east Toledo on Jay Street a little before 9 p.m.

The Marcos driver said a man armed with a gun approached him and demanded everything he had.

That armed robber got away with the delivery drivers money and car keys.

A description of the man was not provided.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.