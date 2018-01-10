18-month-old in Lucas County dies from flu

A toddler in Lucas County has died from complications of the flu this week, becoming the second child to die from pediatric flu this season in Ohio.

According to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, the child was 18-months-old. It is not known whether the child was vaccinated at the time.

Health Department employees said it's been a number of years since a child in Lucas County has died from complications related to the flu.

The last adult death was during the 2014- 2015 flu season.

But health experts do stress the importance of getting a flu shot. Babies have to be at least six months old to be vaccinated.

"Wash your hands, stay healthy, eat right, if you're sick, contact your doctor get vaccinated, get vaccinated, I know we talked a lot about the vaccine maybe not being effective, it's still better than not having the vaccination," said Eric Zgodzinski of the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

Health experts advise to watch your kids and family members for sudden onset of flu symptoms.

Some symptoms include headache and body aches, vomiting and stomach pain, fever and chills.

The first reported death from pediatric flu in the 2017-2018 season was of a four-year-old boy in the Dayton-area.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said flu activity in the U.S. increased sharply during the first week of January, and is now categorized as widespread in 46 states.

ODH also is reporting more than 1,700 new confirmed flu-associated hospitalizations in Ohio during the first week of January, a significant increase over 925 reported during the last week of December. There have been 3,854 total flu-associated hospitalizations in Ohio since flu season began last October.

The 2017-2018 flu season in Ohio and nationally is looking similar to what was seen during the 2014-15 flu season, which at the time was the most severe flu season in recent years, according to the CDC.

Flu activity traditionally begins to increase in October and can last as late as May, with cases typically peaking between December and February.

WTOL will update this story as more information becomes available.

