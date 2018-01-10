OSHP take more than $18,000 worth of heroin off the streets

A major winter storm is expected to impact the area on Friday and Saturday. A wintry mix with ice, freezing rain and sleet possible on Friday. Snow Friday night, possibly heavy into Saturday morning.More >>
A 4-year-old boy from Montgomery County, which is the county Dayton is in.More >>
Cleveland police say a four-year-old's remains were found a few months ago behind a home and no one has stepped forward to claim the child.More >>
An attempt to get rid of some bed bugs ended up causing a house fire in Cincinnati.More >>
A proposed Ohio law would ban hospitals from forcing nurses to work overtime.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The Toledo Police Department is operating on a Phase 2 response, which means they are only responding to injury crashes. Crashes are piling up citywide as icy roads make driving conditions hazardous.More >>
Police received a call that a man riding a snowmobile about 1,000 feet offshore had fallen through the ice.More >>
A major winter storm is expected to impact the area on Friday and Saturday. A wintry mix with ice, freezing rain and sleet possible on Friday. Snow Friday night, possibly heavy into Saturday morning.More >>
Toledo is one step closer to having a medical marijuana dispensary. City council’s zoning and planning committee recommended approval for a special use permit for 3209 and 3203 W Sylvania Avenue.More >>
*Friday Winter Storm Update* I'm sure I'll get a lot of hate mail because it isn't 2 feet of snow, but here is what I believe will happen Friday: Friday Morning: Rain switches to freezing rain/sleet. Roadways/sidewalks will get icy quickly between 6am-10am depending where you live. Earlier NW of Toledo, later SE of Toledo. Friday Late Morning: Icy weather turns to plain old snowfall. Friday Afternoon: Snow showers or just plain cloudy weather. (Snow showers more likely SE of Toled...More >>
