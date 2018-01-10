OSHP take more than $18,000 worth of heroin off the streets

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers confiscated more than 100 grams of heroin on Wednesday.

Troopers pulled over a vehicle with an Illinois registration on the I-80 for following too closely to other vehicles and turn signal violations.

Police say criminal indicators were observed and a K9 officer was brought to the scene.

During a probable cause search, police found 151 grams of heroin worth $18,132 in the trunk.

The driver, 39-year-old Balford Reid and passenger 46-year-old Larry Neal of Chicago were arrested and booked into the Lucas County Justice Center.

The men were charged with possession and trafficking in heroin, both first-degree felonies.

