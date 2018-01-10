Police say the 2-year-old died from blunt force trauma.

Police say the 2-year-old died from blunt force trauma.

Hancock Co. man on trial for murder of 2-year-old

Hancock Co. man on trial for murder of 2-year-old

Police say three adults and two children, aged seven and three, were inside the home at the time of the shooting. No one was injured.

Police say three adults and two children, aged seven and three, were inside the home at the time of the shooting. No one was injured.

Shots fired into home with children inside

Shots fired into home with children inside

Police say one of the suspects is wanted out of Colorado for felony offenses.

Police say one of the suspects is wanted out of Colorado for felony offenses.

Police catch robbers carrying thousands of dollars in fentanyl

Police catch robbers carrying thousands of dollars in fentanyl

The coroner ruled the death a homicide due to signs of battered child syndrome.

The coroner ruled the death a homicide due to signs of battered child syndrome.

Police looking for Michigan couple charged with murder of 4-year-old

Police looking for Michigan couple charged with murder of 4-year-old

The Monroe Evening News says the man lived in his apartment for up to a month with his girlfriend lying dead in a bedroom.

The Monroe Evening News says the man lived in his apartment for up to a month with his girlfriend lying dead in a bedroom.

Man lives in apartment with dead girlfriend

Man lives in apartment with dead girlfriend

A 49-year-old man is behind bars in Monroe County after being accused of concealing a person's death.

The Monroe Evening News reports David Hall lived in his apartment for up to a month with his girlfriend lying dead in a bedroom.

Hall is being held on a $50,000 bond.

He is due back in court next week.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.