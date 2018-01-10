Police find 2 pounds of marijuana after helping man with car trouble

An Ohio man is charged with having more than two pounds of pot in his car in Erie County.

Troopers say they stopped to help Tyler Pitts when he was having car trouble when the smelled marijuana in the car.

Police say the drugs are estimated at $6,300.

Pitts man is charged with possession and trafficking.

