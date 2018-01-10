Everyone is prepping for upcoming winter storm

Area residents are gearing up for the winter storm heading our way.
After the freezing temperatures and snow from this past week, people are getting prepared for the next snow storm.
Allen Morgan is leaving town for the weekend on a ice fishing trip. Before he left, he made sure his fiance and four-year-old twins were prepared for the weather.
"We had some frozen pipes and what-not last week, but we got all of that stuff situated," Morgan explained. "We got water stocked up so she's got enough food in the house for her and the animals. We have goats, dogs, chickens, you know, all sorts of stuff down there, so just making sure that everybody's got everything they need to get through. They have enough food, and water in case she gets stuck in the house."
Gary Andrews, a truck driver, is concerned the snow will interfere with his schedule.
"Well, naturally it's mostly about traffic," Andrews said. "You're going to have to slow down, that's automatic, and then the big delays come when there's wrecks."
Other truck drivers said they hope they can get their load out of town in time this week before the storm hits.
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.
A major winter storm is expected to impact the area on Friday and Saturday. A wintry mix with ice, freezing rain and sleet possible on Friday. Snow Friday night, possibly heavy into Saturday morning.More >>
A major winter storm is expected to impact the area on Friday and Saturday. A wintry mix with ice, freezing rain and sleet possible on Friday. Snow Friday night, possibly heavy into Saturday morning.More >>
A 4-year-old boy from Montgomery County, which is the county Dayton is in.More >>
A 4-year-old boy from Montgomery County, which is the county Dayton is in.More >>
Cleveland police say a four-year-old's remains were found a few months ago behind a home and no one has stepped forward to claim the child.More >>
Cleveland police say a four-year-old's remains were found a few months ago behind a home and no one has stepped forward to claim the child.More >>
An attempt to get rid of some bed bugs ended up causing a house fire in Cincinnati.More >>
An attempt to get rid of some bed bugs ended up causing a house fire in Cincinnati.More >>
A proposed Ohio law would ban hospitals from forcing nurses to work overtime.More >>
A proposed Ohio law would ban hospitals from forcing nurses to work overtime.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The Toledo Police Department is operating on a Phase 2 response, which means they are only responding to injury crashes. Crashes are piling up citywide as icy roads make driving conditions hazardous.More >>
The Toledo Police Department is operating on a Phase 2 response, which means they are only responding to injury crashes. Crashes are piling up citywide as icy roads make driving conditions hazardous.More >>
Police received a call that a man riding a snowmobile about 1,000 feet offshore had fallen through the ice.More >>
Police received a call that a man riding a snowmobile about 1,000 feet offshore had fallen through the ice.More >>
A major winter storm is expected to impact the area on Friday and Saturday. A wintry mix with ice, freezing rain and sleet possible on Friday. Snow Friday night, possibly heavy into Saturday morning.More >>
A major winter storm is expected to impact the area on Friday and Saturday. A wintry mix with ice, freezing rain and sleet possible on Friday. Snow Friday night, possibly heavy into Saturday morning.More >>
Toledo is one step closer to having a medical marijuana dispensary. City council’s zoning and planning committee recommended approval for a special use permit for 3209 and 3203 W Sylvania Avenue.More >>
Toledo is one step closer to having a medical marijuana dispensary. City council’s zoning and planning committee recommended approval for a special use permit for 3209 and 3203 W Sylvania Avenue.More >>
*Friday Winter Storm Update* I'm sure I'll get a lot of hate mail because it isn't 2 feet of snow, but here is what I believe will happen Friday: Friday Morning: Rain switches to freezing rain/sleet. Roadways/sidewalks will get icy quickly between 6am-10am depending where you live. Earlier NW of Toledo, later SE of Toledo. Friday Late Morning: Icy weather turns to plain old snowfall. Friday Afternoon: Snow showers or just plain cloudy weather. (Snow showers more likely SE of Toled...More >>
*Friday Winter Storm Update* I'm sure I'll get a lot of hate mail because it isn't 2 feet of snow, but here is what I believe will happen Friday: Friday Morning: Rain switches to freezing rain/sleet. Roadways/sidewalks will get icy quickly between 6am-10am depending where you live. Earlier NW of Toledo, later SE of Toledo. Friday Late Morning: Icy weather turns to plain old snowfall. Friday Afternoon: Snow showers or just plain cloudy weather. (Snow showers more likely SE of Toled...More >>