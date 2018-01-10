TPD responding to multiple crashes citywide

The Toledo Police Department is operating on a Phase 2 response, which means they are only responding to injury crashes.

Crashes are piling up citywide as icy roads make driving conditions hazardous. The icy conditions are expected to last through 10 a.m.

Below is a list of crashes TPD is responding to. Avoid these areas on your morning commute:

I-75 North at Jeep Parkway

I-75 at the Disalle Bridge

Heatherdowns and Schneider

Executive and Central

I-75 North to I-475 West

westbound I-475

I-280 North to I-75 South

Monroe and Lawrence

Holland Sylvania and Heatherdowns (TARTA bus crash)

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.