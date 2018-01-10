TPD responding to multiple crashes citywide - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD responding to multiple crashes citywide

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Police Department is operating on a Phase 2 response, which means they are only responding to injury crashes.

Crashes are piling up citywide as icy roads make driving conditions hazardous. The icy conditions are expected to last through 10 a.m.

Below is a list of crashes TPD is responding to. Avoid these areas on your morning commute: 

  • I-75 North at Jeep Parkway
  • I-75 at the Disalle Bridge
  • Heatherdowns and Schneider
  • Executive and Central
  • I-75 North to I-475 West
  • westbound I-475
  • I-280 North to I-75 South
  • Monroe and Lawrence
  • Holland Sylvania and Heatherdowns (TARTA bus crash)

