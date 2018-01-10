FIRST ALERT: Weekend Winter Storm!

Temperatures will go soaring to more than 20 degrees above average on Thursday, before a powerful winter storm comes crashing into our area.











As early as Friday morning, light drizzle will begin to transition into freezing rain that will last into mid-day. By late afternoon/early evening freezing rain will turn to potentially heavy snowfall through the overnight Friday.











Snowfall will continue into Saturday morning, and will likely impact any of your weekend plans!









Stay will the First Alert Weather App for Snowfall totals as we get closer to the weekend!







