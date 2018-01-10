Fire causes thousands of dollars in damages to home of family of 7

Crews were on the scene of an early-morning fire in central Toledo Wednesday.

The fire occurred on the 1300 block of Woodland near Heston around 1 a.m.

The battalion chief said heavy smoke was coming from the second floor of the house when crews arrived.

A woman and child got out of the home safely.

Six children total live in the home, but only one child was staying there at the time of the fire because the home had no gas service. The mother was using several space heaters to heat the home.

The fire caused around $10,000 in damages.

The Red Cross was on the scene assisting the woman and her child.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

