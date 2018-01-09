Law enforcement appreciation day goes a long way for officers

They work in the cold, arrive at dangerous situations and put their lives on the line daily. Not to mention they do it all without a thank you.

But Tuesday, law enforcement officials received that praise they deserve.

Every day men and women in law enforcement suit up to serve. They get into their cars and never know where a call will take them, but still gladly go.

“If you are pursuing this as a job we don’t want you,” said Assistant Chief Paul Magdich of the Oregon Police Department. “This is really a calling, something that you feel you need to do. It’s just something inside you.”

On National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, the Oregon Police Department honored one of their veteran officers on their social media sites for always answering the call of duty like a pro.

Officer Ted Moore said trying to save lives is his number one priority.



“For most of us officers it’s just human nature,” said patrol officer Moore with the Oregon Police Department. “It’s why we came into this job, that’s what we want to do. We want to help those people. I think sometimes especially on a national basis we’ve taken some hits over the years so it’s always nice to get a pat on the back.”

Officer Moore has been with the department for 26 years and has responded to several critical moments performing live saving actions, including one just this weekend.

While situations don’t always turn out how officers hope, they said they have to go in to work with a different mindset.

“You always come in the next day, you try to put that aside as best you can, to deal with it the best you can and to move forward onto the next situation and try to be as competent as you possibly can,” said Moore.

Officers don’t always get the thanks they deserve, but when they do, they said it means the world, whether from it's family, friends or citizens.

“When people take the time to let us know that they appreciate things, I think people take that to heart and it makes it easier to do your job,” explained Assistant Chief Magdich.

So whether it’s for national law enforcement appreciation day or just because, a thank you could go a long way to help make an officers day.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.