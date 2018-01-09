Public input period opens for $2.6 million Tiffin rail safety project

A major safety project that will upgrade rail crossings in Tiffin is now accepting public input.

The $2.6 million rail safety project was approved by Tiffin city council last year. Now the city has been working with the Ohio Rail Commission to finalize the plans.

Currently, the two rail crossings, North Monroe Street and Holmes Street, will be permanently shut down while five other crossings will be significantly upgraded.

Both Heidelberg University and Tiffin University have been a part of the planning process since many of their students walk or drive across those crossings.

But more importantly, with the crossing upgrades, Tiffin would qualify as a quiet zone, so passing trains will no longer have to blare their horns.

And at Tiffin University, where train horns are basically background noise on campus, it could become a more enjoyable experience to draw in new students.

"I can't help but think that that might be the case. Because for those of us that have been in the community for a long time, you do get used to it. But for the new comer that is not used to hearing trains often, that can definitely be a deterrent. So we are very, very happy about this project," said Tiffin University President, Dr. Lillian Schumacher.

The Ohio Rail Commission is currently taking public input on this project through February 9th.Anyone interested in giving feedback, is encouraged to call 614-728-5426.

