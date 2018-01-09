FIRST ALERT: Weekend winter storm getting closer

We are still about 3 days away from a potential major winter storm, time enough to prepare.





The storm may begin as a rain, icy, snow mix on Friday. Light during the day but any icing would of course mean problems on local roads. We will watch this closely.







We are growing more confident colder air will quickly sweep in during the day Friday and during the evening. This will switch any ice over to pure snowfall. Heavy snowfall totals are likely with over 6" possible Friday night into early Saturday.





Stay tuned this week as details become more clear. After all, this storm is still more than 3 days away.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.