WTOL 11 to host 'Harvey's Lifeline' phone bank - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

WTOL 11 to host 'Harvey's Lifeline' phone bank

(Source: Steele family) (Source: Steele family)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Longtime host of Cumulus Toledo's K-100's popular morning radio show, Harvey Steele, passed away nearly two weeks ago on December 28, 2017.

And in Harvey's honor, WTOL 11 will be joining forces with Life Connection of Ohio to host "Harvey's Lifeline" phone bank, on Thursday, January 11.

Harvey was a staunch supporter of organ donation and even received a life-saving liver transplant himself.

To continue his mission, "Harvey's Lifeline" will serve as a way to answer questions about organ donation, how to become a donor, and why it is so important.

Tune in to the  two-hour special coverage beginning at 5:00 p.m., to listen to several live interviews and stories about Harvey from people who knew him best.

Call into the phone bank at during the special at 419-725-1600.

  • TPD responding to multiple crashes citywide

    Thursday, January 11 2018 5:10 AM EST2018-01-11 10:10:55 GMT

    The Toledo Police Department is operating on a Phase 2 response, which means they are only responding to injury crashes. Crashes are piling up citywide as icy roads make driving conditions hazardous.

  • Crews searching for man who fell through ice while riding snowmobile

    Thursday, January 11 2018 4:59 AM EST2018-01-11 09:59:24 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Police received a call that a man riding a snowmobile about 1,000 feet offshore had fallen through the ice.

  • First Alert Forecast: Big winter storm ahead

    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    A major winter storm is expected to impact the area on Friday and Saturday.  A wintry mix with ice, freezing rain and sleet possible on Friday.  Snow Friday night, possibly heavy into Saturday morning. 

