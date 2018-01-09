WTOL 11 to host 'Harvey's Lifeline' phone bank

Harvey Steele, host of popular radio show "Shores and Steele" on Cumulus Toledo's K-100 has passed away. He was 60 years old.

Longtime host of Cumulus Toledo's K-100's popular morning radio show, Harvey Steele, passed away nearly two weeks ago on December 28, 2017.

And in Harvey's honor, WTOL 11 will be joining forces with Life Connection of Ohio to host "Harvey's Lifeline" phone bank, on Thursday, January 11.

Harvey was a staunch supporter of organ donation and even received a life-saving liver transplant himself.

To continue his mission, "Harvey's Lifeline" will serve as a way to answer questions about organ donation, how to become a donor, and why it is so important.

Tune in to the two-hour special coverage beginning at 5:00 p.m., to listen to several live interviews and stories about Harvey from people who knew him best.

Call into the phone bank at during the special at 419-725-1600.

