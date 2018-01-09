Bed bugs scare results in Cincinnati house fire

An attempt to get rid of some bed bugs resulted in a house fire in Cincinnati.

At least three people were hurt and the multi-family home was completely destroyed.

The fire department said it was started by someone trying to kill bed bugs.

There are 10 people without a home now and the damages are estimated to be over $250,000.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.