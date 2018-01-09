Bed bugs scare results in Cincinnati house fire - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bed bugs scare results in Cincinnati house fire

By Abigail Martinez, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (WTOL) -

An attempt to get rid of some bed bugs resulted in a house fire in Cincinnati.

At least three people were hurt and the multi-family home was completely destroyed.

The fire department said it was started by someone trying to kill bed bugs.

There are 10 people without a home now  and the damages are estimated to be over $250,000.

