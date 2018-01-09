Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge: Cucumber Power Snack

The Cucumber Power Snack is a snack you can make to help you stick to your healthy eating plan.

Super Fitness Nutritionist Brian Strock says to plan your meals out before you leave for the day or even the whole week.

Strock explains how you can make a simple sandwich with cucumbers to curb your appetite.

First, take slice a cucumber in half, then in quarters. Layer the cucumber with turkey, hummus and a few carrot slices.

Eat two to three a day as a between meal snack. Two or three make one serving under 250 calories.

