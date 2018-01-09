Investigation launched after Putnam County nursing patient dies of hypothermia

The Putnam County coroner ruled a patient at a nursing home in Pandora died of hypothermia.

Phyllis Campbell, 76, died Sunday at Hilty Memorial Home.

Following the autopsy, the coroner ruled the cause of Campbell's death was hypothermia.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation into Campbell's death.

