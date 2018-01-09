Lucas County Sheriff's Office launches investigation into rape at county jail

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation into an alleged rape Sunday at the Lucas County Jail.

According to the Lucas County Sheriff's Office, investigators believe a male inmate gained access to the female portion of the jail on the third floor, where he allegedly raped her.

The sheriff's office says the female inmate was taken to the hospital for treatment and released a short time later.

The sheriff's office opened both an internal and criminal investigation into the incident.

