Robber demands cash from west Toledo Subway

Toledo police are investigating a robbery at a west Toledo Subway on Tuesday.

The robbery occurred at the Subway on Monroe and Central just after midnight.

Police say a man walked into the restaurant and demanded money from the clerk.

The clerk told police the man had his hand in his pocket and appeared to be pointing something at him.

The man got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

He is described as a black male standing at five feet eight inches. He was wearing a dark blue jacket, powder blue hooded jacket and blue face mask at the time of the robbery.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.