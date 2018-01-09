Democrats appoint new Lucas Co. treasurer - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Democrats appoint new Lucas Co. treasurer

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Democratic leaders will met Tuesday to screen candidates to fill the seat of Lucas County Treasurer and appointed Toledo City Council member Lindsay Webb.

The screening was needed because the former treasurer is now current mayor, Wade Kapszukiewicz.

The central committee unanimously chose Webb as the new treasurer to run in the November general election.

Upon assuming office, Webb will become the first female to become Lucas County treasurer.

State Representative Michael Ashford  and Oregon City Council member James Seaman also applied for the seat.

Webb's term would end in 2020. She will be officially sworn-in on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at One Government Center.

