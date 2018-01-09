Man charged with aggravated murder in death of 11-month-old

A Toledo man charged with the murder of an 11-month old appeared in court Tuesday.

Investigators say Eric Mathis used enough blunt force trauma to cause the death of the baby.

A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted Mathis on an aggravated murder charge.

Mathis is being held on a $1 million bond.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.