Man charged with aggravated murder in death of 11-month-old

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man charged with the murder of an 11-month old appeared in court Tuesday.

Investigators say Eric Mathis used enough blunt force trauma to cause the death of the baby.

A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted Mathis on an aggravated murder charge.

Mathis is being held on a $1 million bond. 

