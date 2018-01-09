Man facing animal cruelty charges after dog freezes to death

The Toledo Area Humane Society filed charges Tuesday against a dog owner whose dog froze to death on a porch.

Owner Victor Vallejo faces a felony and four misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty in Toledo Municipal Court.

The shelter found two dogs at the home outside with no food, water or shelter. The temperature was just 10 degrees.

One of the dogs died while the other is still recovering at the shelter.

A court date has not been set.

