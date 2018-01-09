Fostoria JHS students to attend St. Wendelin during repairs, HS still without school

Fostoria Junior-Senior High School is closed for an extended period of time as crews work to repair damage from a fire Tuesday morning.

Thursday, Fostoria City Schools posted on their Facebook page that seventh and eighth grade students will attend St. Wendelin Schools.

The district is continuing to work out the details for high school students.

Both Tiffin and Fostoria Fire Departments were called to the school to fight the fire. The fire caused a power outage for a few hours.

According to the school's Facebook page, the fire is believed to be electrical and was contained to the boiler room.

The fire is under investigation.

