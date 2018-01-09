Crews battle Fostoria house fire - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crews battle Fostoria house fire

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
FOSTORIA, OH (WTOL) -

Crews are on the scene of an early-morning house fire in Fostoria on Tuesday. 

The fire occurred at a home on the 200 block of Sandusky Street.

Crews say parts of the two-story home collapsed during the fire, causing crews to fight the fire from outside. 

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly