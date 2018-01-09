Crews battle Fostoria house fire

Crews are on the scene of an early-morning house fire in Fostoria on Tuesday.

The fire occurred at a home on the 200 block of Sandusky Street.

Crews say parts of the two-story home collapsed during the fire, causing crews to fight the fire from outside.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

