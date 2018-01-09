Police looking for Michigan couple charged with murder of 4-year - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police looking for Michigan couple charged with murder of 4-year-old

A manhunt is underway for a couple charged with murder.  

Michigan police charged Candice Diaz and Brad Fields in the death of Diaz's four-year-old daughter. 

Police were called to the couple's home in Sumpter Township after the girl stopped breathing last week. 

The four-year-old died at the hospital.

The coroner ruled the death a homicide due to signs of battered child syndrome. 

Police believe Diaz and Fields are traveling in a black Chevy Cavalier with Michigan plates DTR1854.

If you see this car or this couple, call police. 

