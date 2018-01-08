Undefeated Toledo boxer puts record on the line Friday on Showtime

Professional boxing is once against moving to the forefront of Toledo sporting news.

Lightweight Sonny Frederickson, 18-0, will step into the ring Friday night in New York against another unbeaten fighter on Showtime.

"The fight's very important," Frederickson said. "My second straight undefeated fighter in a row. So this gives me a recognition to get a world title shot."

Frederickson, 23, was groomed by Coach Lamar Wright. Despite his young age, he has a lot of a experience in pro fights. But Friday's bout against Uzbekistani fighter Shohjahon Ergashev, 10-0, will be a challenge on a far bigger stage than Frederickson is used to.

Frederickson is only one of a growing roster of undefeated Toledo fighters that including the champ Robert Easter Jr., Albert Bell and Tyler McCreary. For Sonny, this fight is a chance to put him on his own stage with the best in business.

"It's a perfect opponent for us to fight on Showtime," Frederickson said. "You have to have to get that to elevate and get more fans to fight for a world title."

Coach Wright agrees this fight against Ergashev will help Frederickson as one of the best in the sport with an ever-growing fan base.

"Especially since his last night in Colombia, we fought the undefeated champion, knocked him out in three rounds. So everybody saw it on Facebook. we streamed the fight and it had 15,000 views," Wright said. "Now for Showtime, we call it The Arrival"

