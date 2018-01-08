New Downtown Hotel Plans Moving Forward

Lucas County Commissioners say plans to construct a new hotel downtown are moving right along.

Commissioners say expect to see a lot of demolition take place soon at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Erie Street.

Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken said interior design plans are in the works right now. He added that the city should expect to see clean-up crews at the site within the next month if there is no delay with construction.

The $30 million project will include 200 hotel rooms.

"We're starting to add product where we know it needs to be," Commissioner Gerken said. "It's a great piece in revitalizing downtown, we have great partners, local people to help us build it, it's going to be a product that's going to make people very proud of our work."

Design plans include a bar and restaurant on the first floor.

The county said they are expecting that the majority of the construction jobs will be local union jobs.

Construction on the hotel is set to begin in spring, with hopes of opening the doors by winter of 2019.

