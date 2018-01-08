Sylvania man indicted for thousands of images of child porn

A Federal Grand Jury indicted a Sylvania man for having tens of thousands of images of child pornography.

Mark Koltz, 27, has been charged with one count of receiving and distributing child pornography.

This charge came after federal investigators discovered more than 27,000 images and more than 1,300 videos.

The indictment states that while living in his family’s Sylvania home, Koltz knowingly downloaded and/or distributed child pornography between February 2017 and September 2017.

In the arrest warrant, investigators indicated that Koltz admitted to viewing child pornography since high school.

Investigators found images showing children from infants to pre-teens. They also found a still photo of Koltz with an unknown child laying on his lap.

If found guilty of this charge, Koltz could face anywhere from 5 to 20 years behind bars.

Koltz worked for the Son-Shine Educational Center at the First Apostolic Church from March 2015 to December 2016. He also worked at the Lighthouse Christian Learning center.

