Wood County man behind bars after panty raid

A Wood County man is behind bars after he broke into multiple women's homes and stole their undergarments.

Wood County police said Bradley Feasel, 34, is facing 12 felonies.

The case originally started small, but after searching the suspects house, police said they found more evidence linking more women to his crimes.

Police said Feasel broke into apartments and homes, some around Bowling Green State University, with mainly one purpose: To raid women's drawers. He stole panties, bras and sometimes dresses.

Feasel was first charged with the crime in November, but after a search warrant was served at his home, police found hundreds of bras and underwear.

Feasel now faces 11 counts of burglary, as well as a charge of breaking and entering. Court documents also state that Feasel had nude images of local women in his possession that he used for sexual gratification.

Feasel is being held at the Wood County Justice Center where he will remain pending this case's conclusion.

