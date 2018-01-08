Money Talks News: Simple rules for saving more in 2018

Spending money is easy but saving it? Not so much. But for anyone who would like to end this year richer than they how they started it, should know it's definitely doable.

All that is needed is a goal. But it's easier said than done.

It's the kind of thing that needs to be remembered on a daily basis, because again, the voice in your head every day is going to say "It's okay to spend $7 on a cup of coffee. You work hard. You're stressed out.'"

But just because that voice in your head is hard to ignore, doesn't mean it's impossible.

There are some simple steps to follow that will help fatten your wallet this year.

First and foremost, set a savings goal that has a specific amount that will be saved. Along with the amount, a specific date that it'll be done should be included. Once that is identified, treat it like a bill and make it one of the first things you pay monthly.

Another step is to break that goal into manageable chunks. For an example, if someone wanted to be a $1,000 richer next year, they should think of it as just $20 a week. That's just $3 a day.

Where can you find this money? It can be found wherever you're spending it. Use a budgeting app to track your expenses, then make an effort to spend less. And the way to stay motivated? Don't just say it, live it.

Knowing how to do it, reading about it, watching videos on it are all great things. But if you don't take what you learn and practice it, it would be the same as reading a book on golf without every swinging a club.

Bottom line? If you're not saving, odds are you don't have a goal, you're not tracking your expenses or you're not staying motivated.

For more information, and more motivation, go to the Money Talks News website and do a search for "saving more."

© 2018 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.