Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge: Competitors weigh-in for the first time

The Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge kicked off in mid-October, with more than 200 competing to change their lives.

After two months of intense workouts and dieting, competitors are set for their first weigh-in.

Competitors had optional weigh-ins beginning up to this point in the competition. Monday's weigh-in is the first mandatory one of the competition.

All of the competitors will weigh-in and their weight will be compared to their original weigh-in from October. Score is calculated based on percentage of weight lost, instead of the number of pounds lost to most accurately gauge a competitor's progress.

Extra points earned from challenges and work outs will be factored into the percentage.

Following the results of the weigh-in, there will be a round of eliminations. Those eliminated will go to the "Wild Card Bracket," where they will have an opportunity to work their way back in April.

The official weigh in results will be made available on Wednesday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.