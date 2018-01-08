TPD looking to identify man breaking and entering suspect who took firearm

Toledo police are looking for the man responsible for breaking and entering into the Boost Mobile store located on Lagrange Street and taking a firearm.

The incident happened on January 3 around 2:34 a.m.

The male subject is described as a white male with a mustache goatee.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

