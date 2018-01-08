TPD looking to identify man breaking and entering suspect who to - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD looking to identify man breaking and entering suspect who took firearm

(Source: Toledo Police Department facebook) (Source: Toledo Police Department facebook)
(Source: Toledo Police Department facebook) (Source: Toledo Police Department facebook)
(Source: Toledo Police Department facebook) (Source: Toledo Police Department facebook)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for the man responsible for breaking and entering into the Boost Mobile store located on Lagrange Street and taking a firearm.

The incident happened on January 3 around 2:34 a.m.

The male subject is described as a white male with a mustache goatee. 

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly