TPD to identify man who punched woman

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking to identify a man that punched a woman on December 29 causing her to fall and break her leg.

Police say the incident occurred at Anchor Inn on 4950 Suder at 1:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect is a white man in his 30's. He is about 6' 4", with short, dark hair and a thin beard.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. 

