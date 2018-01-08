Ann Arbor's expanded deer hunt runs through end of month

Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s overnight. Be aware of slippery spots on roadways, sidewalks and driveways into Tuesday morning.More >>
A proposed Ohio law would ban hospitals from forcing nurses to work overtime.
A state panel is recommending another look at the ride inspection process and public perception of ride safety nearly six months after a deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair.
Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel announced Thursday he is dropping out of the U.S. Senate race for Sherrod Brown's seat.
Testing in the last months of 2017 found that four schools and care facilities in Flint had elevated levels of lead in their water.
