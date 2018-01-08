Two suspects in teen shooting enter plea deals

Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s overnight. Be aware of slippery spots on roadways, sidewalks and driveways into Tuesday morning.More >>
A proposed Ohio law would ban hospitals from forcing nurses to work overtime.More >>
A state panel is recommending another look at the ride inspection process and public perception of ride safety nearly six months after a deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair.More >>
Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel announced Thursday he is dropping out of the U.S. Senate race for Sherrod Brown's seat.More >>
Testing in the last months of 2017 found that four schools and care facilities in Flint had elevated levels of lead in their water.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
According to the school's Facebook page, a small fire caused a power outage.More >>
A number of counties in Northwest Ohio have issued a snow emergencies due to road conditions.More >>
Below is a list of schools that have been delayed or canceled due to winter weather conditions.More >>
Severe weather, along with the holiday and flu seasons, caused the Red Cross to be 28,000 donations short in November and DecemberMore >>
The coroner ruled the death a homicide due to signs of battered child syndrome.More >>
