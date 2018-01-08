Two suspects in teen shooting enter plea deals

The two men accused of shooting and killing a Maumee High School student entered plea deals Monday.

Andrew Foster Martin and Jermonte Anderson both entered alford pleas to reduced charges.

Prosecutors said Martin and Anderson were both involved in the February shooting death of 16-year-old Collin Doyle.

They will both be sentenced next month.

A third suspect, Travis Durden, is set to appear in court on Friday.

