Ambulance involved in crash

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

An ambulance was involved in a crash Monday afternoon in west Toledo.

The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. at Jackman Road and Berdan Avenue.

According to TPD, the ambulance collided with a van before running off the road and into a yard. The ambulance also made contact with a house before coming to a rest in the yard.

The ambulance was transporting a patient to the hospital. No one was hurt as a result of the crash.

Another vehicle finished taking the patient to the hospital.

