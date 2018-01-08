Man allowed to withdraw plea in son's drowning found guilty

OTTAWA, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man serving a life sentence for drowning his 1-year-old son before being allowed to withdraw his guilty plea has been found guilty in the killing.

Michael Luebrecht and his attorney argued medications he was taking for mental health issues contributed to the killing at his northwestern Ohio home in 2005.

A jury in Ottawa on Friday found Luebrecht guilty of aggravated murder. He is to be sentenced Monday.

Luebrecht testified he didn't remember much in the months before he killed his son Joel, but said he recalls killing him.

The boy's mother testified she blamed doctors who kept changing her husband's medication.

A judge last May allowed Luebrecht to withdraw his guilty plea based on psychiatric testimony and evidence that his medications were reported to cause homicidal thoughts.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.