Police catch robbers carrying thousands of dollars in fentanyl

Police arrested two men who attempted to rob a Toledo pharmacy on Saturday.

Police say three men entered the Walgreens on Secor and broke into the narcotics safe. 

Police arrived to find three men running away from the store.

Police caught two of the three suspects, Jesse Cooper and Charlie Scott, and recovered several thousand dollars of fentanyl. 

Police also discovered that Scott was wanted out of Colorado for felony offenses.

