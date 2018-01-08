Mobile Meals delivers no matter what the weather

The snow emergencies in the area have left many organizations closed, including schools and local government offices.

Mobile Meals is one organization that doesn't take a snow day.

Mobile Meals volunteers are delivering much-needed food to people in the area, despite the heavy snow and frigid temperatures.

One such volunteer is Beverly Wolcott.

Wolcott has been volunteering with Mobile Meals for 26 years and says she has never missed a delivery, even in the worst of weather.

"It's something that has to be done. As long as we're able to get out and do it, I want to do it. It's a need and it's very important. And well, you just bundle up," said Wolcott.

Wolcott's can have anywhere from four to 20 stops throughout the day.

Wolcott adds an extra layer or two and drives carefully during severe weather, because she knows her deliveries are vital to those in need.

