Toledo pastors accused of having sex with teen girls appear in court

The Toledo pastors accused of having sex with teenage girls appeared in federal court Monday.

Anthony Haynes and Kenneth Butler were present for their hearing with their attorneys.

Cordell Jenkins will have his hearing on Tuesday, after a travel mix-up caused him to miss the court date.

All three pastors will be together in the courtroom in March, as the judge would like to schedule the trial and a date for a plea deal deadline.

