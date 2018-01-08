Shots fired into home with children inside

The man was the child's caretaker and left the child in the tub unsupervised, according to court documents.

Man charged with murder after infant found face down in bathtub

The suspect for a bank robbery that happened last Thursday in west Toledo was arrested in Columbus, Ohio.

Police say the 2-year-old died from blunt force trauma.

Hancock Co. man on trial for murder of 2-year-old

Police say three adults and two children, aged seven and three, were inside the home at the time of the shooting. No one was injured.

Police say one of the suspects is wanted out of Colorado for felony offenses.

Police are investigating after shots were fired into a Toledo home on Sunday.

The shooting occurred on the 900 block of Shirley Avenue around 11:45 p.m.

Those inside the home told police they were in the living room when they heard gunfire and saw rounds entering the house.

Police say there were three adults and two children, aged seven and three, inside the home at the time of the shooting. No one was injured.

Police say they found spent shell casings in the road and numerous gunshots in the front of the house.

Police say the home is equipped with video surveillance.

