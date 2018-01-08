The man was the child's caretaker and left the child in the tub unsupervised, according to court documents.

The man was the child's caretaker and left the child in the tub unsupervised, according to court documents.

Man charged with murder after infant found face down in bathtub

Man charged with murder after infant found face down in bathtub

The suspect for a bank robbery that happened last Thursday in west Toledo was arrested in Columbus, Ohio.

The suspect for a bank robbery that happened last Thursday in west Toledo was arrested in Columbus, Ohio.

Suspect in Toledo bank robbery arrested in Columbus

Suspect in Toledo bank robbery arrested in Columbus

Police say the 2-year-old died from blunt force trauma.

Police say the 2-year-old died from blunt force trauma.

Hancock Co. man on trial for murder of 2-year-old

Hancock Co. man on trial for murder of 2-year-old

Police say three adults and two children, aged seven and three, were inside the home at the time of the shooting. No one was injured.

Police say three adults and two children, aged seven and three, were inside the home at the time of the shooting. No one was injured.

Shots fired into home with children inside

Shots fired into home with children inside

Police say one of the suspects is wanted out of Colorado for felony offenses.

Police say one of the suspects is wanted out of Colorado for felony offenses.

Police catch robbers carrying thousands of dollars in fentanyl

Police catch robbers carrying thousands of dollars in fentanyl

A Hancock County man is now on trial for the murder of a two-year-old boy.

Brent Houdeshell is charged with murdering Breydon Ferrell in 2016.

Ferrell was the child of Houdeshell's former fiancee.

Police say Ferrell died from blunt force trauma.

We'll keep you updated on the trial as more information comes into the newsroom.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.