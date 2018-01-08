Hancock Co. man on trial for murder of 2-year-old

Police say three adults and two children, aged seven and three, were inside the home at the time of the shooting. No one was injured.More >>
Police say the 2-year-old died from blunt force trauma.
The suspect for a bank robbery that happened last Thursday in west Toledo was arrested in Columbus, Ohio.
The man was the child's caretaker and left the child in the tub unsupervised, according to court documents.
A warm-up, the first this year, arrives late this week with highs in the 40s and 50s Wednesday through Friday.
A proposed Ohio law would ban hospitals from forcing nurses to work overtime.
A state panel is recommending another look at the ride inspection process and public perception of ride safety nearly six months after a deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair.
Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel announced Thursday he is dropping out of the U.S. Senate race for Sherrod Brown's seat.
Testing in the last months of 2017 found that four schools and care facilities in Flint had elevated levels of lead in their water.
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.
Two Toledo firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty will be memorialized with a stretch of highway.
An ambulance was involved in a crash Monday afternoon in west Toledo.
A number of counties in Northwest Ohio have issued a snow emergencies due to road conditions.
The snow emergencies in the area have left many organizations closed, including schools and local government offices. Mobile Meals is one organization that doesn't take a snow day.
