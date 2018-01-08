Hancock Co. man on trial for murder of 2-year-old - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Hancock Co. man on trial for murder of 2-year-old

Brent Houdeshell (Source: The Courier) Brent Houdeshell (Source: The Courier)
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A Hancock County man is now on trial for the murder of a two-year-old boy.

Brent Houdeshell is charged with murdering Breydon Ferrell in 2016.

Ferrell was the child of Houdeshell's former fiancee. 

Police say Ferrell died from blunt force trauma. 

We'll keep you updated on the trial as more information comes into the newsroom.

