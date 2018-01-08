Elderly woman found dead outside senior center

An elderly woman was found dead outside of a senior care facility in Putnam County on Sunday morning.

Police say the woman was found outside Hilty Memorial Home in Pandora around 8:30 a.m.

The woman was pronounced dead by the Putnam County Coroner.

The incident is being investigated by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau and Pandora Police Department.

