LIST: School delays, cancellations due to winter weather

(WTOL) - Most schools are now back in session following their winter breaks.

Below is a list of schools that have been delayed or canceled due to winter weather conditions:

  • Defiance Elementary Schools: buses delayed 2 hours
  • Lenewee Intermediate: P/M Preschool canceled
  • Pettisville Christian Preschool: Delayed 1 hour and 30 minutes
  • Tecumseh: Delayed 2 hours

Call your school if you have any scheduling questions.

WTOL 11 will update this as needed. 

