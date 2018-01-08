LIST: School delays, cancellations due to morning fog

(WTOL) - A rainy and foggy morning is causing some schools to run on delay and closure schedules.

Below is a list of schools that have been delayed or canceled:

Anthony Wayne: Delayed 2 hours

Delayed 2 hours Archbold: Delayed 2 hours

Delayed 2 hours Arrowhead Four Co. Adult Programs: Delayed 2 hours

Delayed 2 hours Bryan: Delayed 2 hours

Delayed 2 hours Bryan Center for Autism: Delayed 2 hours

Delayed 2 hours Cardinal Stritch/Kateri Academy: Delayed 2 hours

Delayed 2 hours Central Local: Delayed 2 hours

Delayed 2 hours Edon Northwest: Delayed 2 hours

Delayed 2 hours Evergreen: Delayed 2 hours

Delayed 2 hours Fayette: Delayed 2 hours

Delayed 2 hours Fountain City Christian: Delayed 2 hours

Delayed 2 hours Four Co. Career Center - Archbold: Delayed 2 hours

Delayed 2 hours Hands of Grace Adult Daycare Center: Delayed 2 hours

Delayed 2 hours Hilltop Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Delayed 2 hours Montpelier: Delayed 2 hours

Delayed 2 hours New Horizons Academy - Wauseon: Delayed 2 hours

Delayed 2 hours North Central: Delayed 2 hours

Delayed 2 hours Oregon: Delayed 2 hours

Delayed 2 hours Pettisville: Delayed 2 hours

Delayed 2 hours Pettisville Christian Preschool: Delayed 1 hour and 30 minutes

Delayed 1 hour and 30 minutes Pike-Delta-York: Delayed 2 hours

Delayed 2 hours Quadco Rehabilitation Center: Delayed 2 hours

Delayed 2 hours St. Joseph Christian Preschool - Archbold: Delayed 2 hours

Delayed 2 hours St. Joseph - Maumee: Delayed 2 hours

Delayed 2 hours Stryker Local: Delayed 2 hours

Delayed 2 hours Sunny Day Preschool: Delayed 2 hours

Delayed 2 hours Swanton: Delayed 2 hours

Delayed 2 hours Waldron: Delayed 2 hours

Delayed 2 hours Wauseon: Delayed 2 hours

WTOL 11 will update this as needed. Call your school if you have any scheduling questions.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.