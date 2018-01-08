LIST: School delays, cancellations due to morning fog - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

LIST: School delays, cancellations due to morning fog

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)

(WTOL) - A rainy and foggy morning is causing some schools to run on delay and closure schedules.

Below is a list of schools that have been delayed or canceled:

  • Anthony Wayne: Delayed 2 hours
  • Archbold: Delayed 2 hours
  • Arrowhead Four Co. Adult Programs: Delayed 2 hours
  • Bryan: Delayed 2 hours
  • Bryan Center for Autism: Delayed 2 hours
  • Cardinal Stritch/Kateri Academy: Delayed 2 hours
  • Central Local: Delayed 2 hours
  • Edon Northwest: Delayed 2 hours
  • Evergreen: Delayed 2 hours
  • Fayette: Delayed 2 hours
  • Fountain City Christian: Delayed 2 hours
  • Four Co. Career Center - Archbold: Delayed 2 hours
  • Hands of Grace Adult Daycare Center: Delayed 2 hours
  • Hilltop Schools: Delayed 2 hours
  • Montpelier: Delayed 2 hours
  • New Horizons Academy - Wauseon: Delayed 2 hours
  • North Central: Delayed 2 hours
  • Oregon: Delayed 2 hours
  • Pettisville: Delayed 2 hours
  • Pettisville Christian Preschool: Delayed 1 hour and 30 minutes
  • Pike-Delta-York: Delayed 2 hours
  • Quadco Rehabilitation Center: Delayed 2 hours
  • St. Joseph Christian Preschool - Archbold: Delayed 2 hours
  • St. Joseph - Maumee: Delayed 2 hours
  • Stryker Local: Delayed 2 hours
  • Sunny Day Preschool: Delayed 2 hours
  • Swanton: Delayed 2 hours
  • Waldron: Delayed 2 hours
  • Wauseon: Delayed 2 hours

WTOL 11 will update this as needed. Call your school if you have any scheduling questions.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly