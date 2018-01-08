LIST: School delays, cancellations due to morning fog

A First Alert Day starts off a new week with patchy morning fog and heavy downpours likely Monday morning.More >>
A First Alert Day starts off a new week with patchy morning fog and heavy downpours likely Monday morning.More >>
Joe Coleman, who co-founded the Weather Channel and was the original meteorologist on ABC's "Good Morning America" during a six decade broadcasting career, has died.More >>
Joe Coleman, who co-founded the Weather Channel and was the original meteorologist on ABC's "Good Morning America" during a six decade broadcasting career, has died.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be open for visitors Monday, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.More >>
The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be open for visitors Monday, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.More >>
A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit over Michigan's ban on straight-party voting.More >>
A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit over Michigan's ban on straight-party voting.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A man is now in custody after driving through his place of business Sunday afternoon.More >>
A man is now in custody after driving through his place of business Sunday afternoon.More >>
Our crew on the scene says one woman is being taken to the hospital. Two lanes at Nebraska and Westwood are closed due to the crash.More >>
Our crew on the scene says one woman is being taken to the hospital. Two lanes at Nebraska and Westwood are closed due to the crash.More >>
A First Alert Day starts off a new week with patchy morning fog and heavy downpours likely Monday morning.More >>
A First Alert Day starts off a new week with patchy morning fog and heavy downpours likely Monday morning.More >>
Democratic Ohio U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown said he's continuing to work toward a bi-partisan solution to re-open the government on Sunday.More >>
Democratic Ohio U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown said he's continuing to work toward a bi-partisan solution to re-open the government on Sunday.More >>
Hundreds marched along Adams Street Sunday in Downtown Toledo chanting ‘Love Trumps Hate’ and carrying signs reading ‘Fight Like A Girl: Vote.’
It was a unity march sponsored by the YWCA I Rise Coalition.More >>
Hundreds marched along Adams Street Sunday in Downtown Toledo chanting ‘Love Trumps Hate’ and carrying signs reading ‘Fight Like A Girl: Vote.’
It was a unity march sponsored by the YWCA I Rise Coalition.More >>