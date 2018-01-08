LIST: School delays, cancellations - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

LIST: School delays, cancellations

(WTOL) - Some schools to run on delay and closure schedules Thursday morning.

Below is a full list:

  • Arcadia: Delayed 2 hours
  • Arlington: Delayed 2 hours
  • Blanchard Valley Industries: Open - In-town routes only
  • Blanchard Valley School: BVS open/FCS on time. County buses delayed 2 hours
  • Cory-Rawson: Delayed 2 hours
  • Forest Christian Preschool: Delayed 1 hour
  • Heritage Christian School: Delayed 2 hours
  • Liberty-Benton: Delayed 2 hours
  • McComb: Delayed 2 hours
  • Ms. Donna's Adaptive Learning Center: Delayed 2 hours
  • Ridgemont: Delayed 2 hours
  • Riverdale: Delayed 2 hours
  • St. John's Jesuit - Toledo: CLOSED
  • The Center for Autism and Dyslexia - Findlay: Delayed 2 hours
  • Trinity Lutheran School - Jenera: Delayed 2 hours
  • Vanlue: Delayed 2 hours
  • Van Buren: Delayed 2 hours

Call your school if you have any scheduling questions.

WTOL 11 will update this as needed. 

