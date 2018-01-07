Ottawa Park hockey tournament raises money for vets

They were skating for a good cause on Sunday at the Ottawa Park skating rink.

Area hockey enthusiasts hit the ice to support veterans.

Ottawa Park hosted the Classic Hockey Tournament as the Toledo Jeep Hockey Club took on the Michigan Warriors Hockey team in two games.

The Toledo Jeep Hockey Club is a charity team made up of employees from the Toledo Assembly Complex.

Two former Walleye players, Evan Rankin and Kyle Rogers also took part.

The Michigan Warriors program is dedicated to supporting disabled veterans through hockey.

"It's awesome. When I got out and heard about this program it was awesome. Coming together, the comradery between vets, it's really cool,” said John Cugini, with the Michigan Warriors Hockey team.

Despite the cold weather, players were happy to be contributing to a worthy cause.

“It just makes you feel good that you're helping out and doing something good for the community,” said James Cline, Toledo Jeep Hockey Club Co-Captain.

Proceeds from the event will go to the UAW Local 12 Veterans Committee.

