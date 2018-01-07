Enjoy wine with the animals at Toledo Zoo tastings

If you love wine and animals have we got news for you.

The Toledo Zoo is holding a series of wine tastings this year that let you experience the best of both worlds.

On Friday January 19, for 7-9 p.m. the zoo will be hosting their first wine tasting of the year in the zoo’s Aquarium.

The event will include wines from around the world professionally paired with hors d’oeuvres and live music.

You can reserve space for the tasting by calling 419-385-5721, ext. 6001 or by making a reservation on the zoo’s website.

If you can’t make it to the January tasting you have plenty more chances to enjoy wine with the animals:

Saturday, February 10 - Wine & Dine in the Malawi Event Center (Valentine’s Day)

Friday, March 23 - Arctic Encounter

Saturday, April 21 - Aquarium

Friday, May 18 - Malawi Event Center

Friday, June 8 - Africa! Overlook

Tickets must be purchased in advance and reservations are required.

Tickets start at $45 for zoo members and $50 for non-members.

And don’t forget your ID.

