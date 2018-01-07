Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: January 7, 2017

It is a brand new year here and a lot of new beginnings are happening in and around Toledo.

The new mayor,Wade Kapszukiewicz, was sworn in Tuesday. But city government also welcomed two other new faces as members of Toledo City Council: Businessman Gary Johnson and Executive Director of Equality Toledo Nick Komives.

Johnson operates American Flooring and interiors contractors headquarted on the east side. Komives also works full time at Jupmode.

Both are first time members of city council.

Jerry asks about the "political power" struggle on city council.

And obviously the new has started brutally cold and is etching its way into local history books. It's been dangerous and expensive, hard on people, their cars and wallets.

WTOL 11 meteorologist Ryan Wichman and from Columbia Gas, Cheri Pastula, manager of communications and community relations discuss how to deal with the frigid cold.

