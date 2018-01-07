Missing Fostoria man found dead

The 38-year-old legally blind man who went missing for more than a week in Fostoria, was found dead by family members Sunday afternoon.

Fostoria police said Quinncy Pullom was found in a deep ditch and waterway off Sandusky Street in Fostoria just before noon. That's when they family members called police.

Pullom was last seen on December 22, in the Maple and Jackson Street area. He was was reported missing on December 27.

His body will be transported to the Lucas County Coroner's Officer for he Seneca County Coroner for a forensic autopsy to determine the cause of death.

